ITV’s Loose Women confirm a special tribute to the late Lynda Bellingham.

Loose Women are set to pay special tribute to Lynda Bellingham OBE 10 years after she died aged 66. Lynda Bellingham was a panellist on the ITV show from 2007 to 2011 and appeared on the TV series over 300 times.

Lynda Bellingham graced TV screens appearing on Loose Women one last time in 2014 not long before she died. Kaye Adams confirmed the ITV daytime show will pay tribute to the TV star with special content on Wednesday episode (October 16).

The TV icon was best known for her acting roles in All Creatures Big and Small, Casualty, The Bill and Doctor Who. She started her acting career in 1971 when she made her debut in the TV series ‘The Misfit.’

British actress Lynda Bellingham poses holding her medal after being invested as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London on March 14, 2014. | AFP via Getty Images

What happened to Lynda Bellingham?

In July 2013 Lynda announced that she had been diagnosed with colorectal cancer (also known as bowel cancer) but told The Standard : “I will deal with this cancer, I'm not going to die.”

A year later in September 2014, Lynda Bellingham confirmed that her cancer had metastasised to her lungs and liver and that she had "months to live". She announced that she had made the choice to stop chemotherapy in November, so that she could have "one last Christmas" with her family. Lynda died in hospital on October 19 2014.

Was Linda Bellingham married and did she have any children?

Lynda Bellingham was married three times, she was married to film producer Gregg Smith, Italian restaurateur Nunzio Peluso and Michael Pattemore. She had two sons Michael Peluso and Robbie Peluso with her second husband Nunzio.

