British actress and star of several Hollywood movies Elizabeth Hurley will appear on Loose Women this week.

Elizabeth Hurley is set to be a guest on Thursday's instalment of Loose Women. The actress, 59, will be discussing a topic very close to heart.

The actress best known for her roles in Austin powers and Bedazzled has spent the past week promoting the Estee Lauder breast cancer awareness campaign. Elizabeth Hurley has been the global ambassador for almost 30 years. Elizabeth Hurley’s grandmother died of breast cancer, and she didn't know much about her diagnosis or treatment and has since been on a mission to raise awareness and funds for the charity.

October is breast cancer awareness month and the actress has been proudly wearing pink throughout the month so far. Taking to Instagram Elizabeth Hurley wrote: “Kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness month 2024 with a fund raising lunch for @futuredreamscharity It was humbling to be in the room with so many brave and inspiring women.

“As the Global Ambassador for the Estée Lauder Companies Breast Cancer Campaign I have travelled the world raising funds and awareness for breast cancer and hearing the incredibly moving stories today reinforces our determination to end this terrible disease #timetoendbreastcancer.”

In another Instagram post the actress shared a video clip showcasing some of the Estee Lauder companies beauty products which includes the Limited Edition Pink Ribbon Advanced Night Repair Serum £89.

