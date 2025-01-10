Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oscar-winning actor and director Mel Gibson has revealed his home was lost in the Los Angeles wildfires while he was away recording a podcast interview with Joe Rogan.

The Mad Max star, 69, described the loss as “emotional” and “devastating”, but attempted to remain upbeat as he said his family were “happy and healthy and out of harm’s way”. Appearing on NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas Reports, Gibson said he returned from Austin, Texas, after recording The Joe Rogan Experience to find his Malibu home was “completely toasted”.

He said: “I was doing the Rogan podcast, I was kind of ill at ease while we were talking because I knew my neighbourhood was on fire, so I thought ‘I wonder if my place is still there’, but when I got home, sure enough, it wasn’t there.

“I’ve never seen such a complete burn, it is obviously devastating, it’s emotional. You live there for a long time, and you had all your stuff. I lived there for about 14, 15 years so it was home to me.

Oscar-winning actor and director Mel Gibson has revealed his home was lost in the Los Angeles wildfires while he was away recording a podcast interview with Joe Rogan. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

“I had a lot of personal things there that I can’t get back – everything from photographs to files to just personal things that I had from over the years. That can all be replaced. These are only things. And the good news is that those in my family and those I love are all well, and we’re all happy and healthy and out of harm’s way.”

During the podcast interview, Gibson expressed frustration at the city’s response to the wildfires which has seen criticism aimed at governor of California Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass. Gibson said Mr Newsom “didn’t do anything” to help address underlying environmental issues which have remained a problem in southern California for many years.

He told Rogan: “I think Newsom said ‘I’m going to take care of the forest and maintain the forest and do all that kind of stuff’ — he didn’t do anything. I think all our tax dollars probably went for Gavin’s hair gel.

“It’s sad, the place is just on fire.” Gibson won the Oscar for best director and best picture in 1996 for Braveheart, the action film where he starred as Scottish rebel, William Wallace, who sets out to battle King Edward I of England.

Several celebrities have seen their homes burn down including Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore and Paris Hilton. Crystal and his wife, Janice, released a statement on Wednesday saying their home of 45 years in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood was lost.