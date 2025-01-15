Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The daytime TV show is having a pensioner takeover special episode coming this month.

Loose Women is set to air a special ‘pensioner takeover’ episode in January. The ITV show will feature a full panel of presenters over the age of 70 discussing issues that affect the older generation.

The January 28 episode - titled 'This is 70+' - will feature show regulars Janet Street-Porter, 78, and Gloria Hunniford, 84, alongside 'Birds of a Feather' legend Lesley Joseph, 79, and 'The Great British Bake Off' judge Dame Prue Leith, 84, as they discuss the issues that affect the older generation.

Janet Street-Porter has been announced as the guest speaker at the Women of Achievement Awards in Hull later this year. | ITV

Dame Prue quoted by the Daily Star's Hot TV column as saying: "Our 70-plus squad is here sharing some life lessons we've picked up along the way. Lesley has revealed the foursome will be spilling the tea on their secrets to "ageing disgracefully".

Loose Women has previously broken boundaries when they featured an all-Black female panel for the first time in October 2020. The panel included Charlene White, Brenda Edwards, Judi Love, and Kéllé Bryan. The special episode earned the show a Royal Television Society award and a BAFTA nomination.

Sally Shelford, editor of 'Loose Women', added: "We're delighted to welcome Lesley and Prue to join Janet and Gloria on the panel for this very special show, shining a spotlight on important issues and celebrating what it means to be 70 and 80 today.

"With an unrivalled wealth of experience and life stories, there will be amazing anecdotes, heartfelt advice and lots of laughs."

Gloria - who fronts BBC One's 'Rip Off Britain' with Angela Rippon and Julia Somerville - told HELLO! magazine in 2021 that her energy increases when she goes into work.

She added: "It really does ... I appreciate if people are in a job they don’t particularly like and want to retire to enjoy their last years in ways they choose; playing golf or going to live in Spain.

"But if you are in a job like I am, where I learn something and meet interesting people every day, it is invigorating. I don’t want to give it up. I am challenged by what I am doing. I love it with a capital L."

Gloria also likes seeing younger talent fronting TV shows. The star said: "I do love seeing new young talent. It has to be about reflecting your audience. On 'Loose Women', it is about sharing experiences whatever age you are, and on 'Rip Off Britain' our years bring trustability. It’s not a rock or pop programme."

