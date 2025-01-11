Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV presenter Katie Piper has revealed to her social media followers that she has decided to get an “artificial eye” fitted.

Piper, 41, suffered serious facial injuries and permanent scarring after an acid attack 16 years ago, which had been arranged by her ex-boyfriend. She shared the update on Instagram, telling her followers that she had been “battling” for “many years” with her health.

The Loose Women star said: “After many years battling with my eye health, I’ve reached the end of road somewhat, and the decision has been made to try a prosthetic eye shell. This marks the start of a journey to have an artificial eye, with an incredible medical team behind me.

“As always I’m incredibly grateful to all those in the NHS and private health care system for their talent and kindness. I will share my journey, I’m hopeful and nervous about being able tolerate it and would love to hear from any of you in the comments if you’ve been on this journey or have any advice…”

According to the NHS’s National Artificial Eye Service, a prosthetic eye shell is a thin artificial eye which has been manufactured to each patient’s specifications. They are fitted over a blind or damaged eye to improve its cosmetic appearance.

Piper lost sight in one of her eyes following the 2008 acid attack. However, doctors at the Queen Victoria Hospital in West Sussex later resorted her sight.

She launched the Katie Piper Foundation in 2009, which works to raise awareness of victims of burns and disfigurement injuries. The foundation also works to campaign for better and more widespread specialist care for these injuries throughout the UK after Piper’s own experience with the treatment.