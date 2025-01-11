Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Vanderpump Rules star, Katie Maloney, has said she is feeling a "variety of emotions" since the death of her father.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reality TV star, Katie Maloney has revealed her dad, Rich Maloney, has died. The Vanderpump Rules alum took to social media to reflect upon a "variety of emotions" since his passing on January 5.

The 37-year-old wrote on her Instagram account: "I feel like I am a stranger to grief. As much as it has touched my life and so many I love. It’s not something I have become comfortable or well acquainted with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This last Sunday my father passed away. Since I have been met with a variety of emotions, numbness, peace, complete udder sadness, and even at times guilt. My dad was everyone’s favorite, he was so charming, made everyone feel welcome and comfortable. We shared the love of dad jokes and he had an endless supply. (sic)"

Vanderpump Rules reality TV star Katie Maloney's dad has died | Getty Images

Sharing a throwback photo of the two of them together, Maloney spoke about some of the memories she has of her father. She continued: "He was always so supportive of my brothers and I growing up and as adults championed our endeavors. I cannot smell Irish spring without immediately thinking about him, how the scent almost covered up the smell of wheel grease from his job. It’s a core memory that I have always held and hold closer now.

"Dad, I love you forever, thank you for the million laughs, for the father daughter dances throughout life and for the love you gave us. Love, your baby girl. (sic)"

Katie was born in Utah but moved to California to pursue an acting career, appearing on shows including Harper’s Globe, 2009: A True Story and BlackBoxTV, but rose to stardom after joining the cast of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reality TV series followed her ups and downs balancing a waitress job, her beauty, fashion and lifestyle website, Pucker and Pout, and her relationship with Tom Schwartz. As the series continued, Maloney moved on from the restaurant and started the You’re Gonna Love Me podcast.

Maloney married Schwartz in 2016 after five years dating, later remarrying in Las Vegas due to previous paperwork issues. However, in 2022, the couple split with their divorce being finalised later the same year. She is now rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Satchel Clendenin.