US reality star Jax Taylor has revealed that he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD.

The Valley star revealed the diagnosis in an emotional Instagram post, in which he also revealed that he had spent time in a mental health facility amid his divorce from estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright. He said in the post, which was shared on Monday, September 2: “A little over a month ago, I checked into an intensive inpatient treatment facility scared of the unknown and what I would find out about myself.

“After many years of knowing something was wrong but not knowing exactly what it was, I recently learned that I was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and PTSD."

Taylor, who grew to prominence as part of the cast of Bravo reality show Vanderpump Rules, continued: "It’s been a lot to process and an emotional time for me, however I’ve come home to my son with a new found sense of peace I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared for the future but my focus is just trying to be a better version of myself than I was yesterday. Mental health is a lifelong battle of not letting it control you but rather you learning to control it.

“Thank you everyone who has reached out in support and who also shared their own personal struggles with me. Your messages have helped me more than you know.”

The TV star’s revelation comes amid a bitter battle with his wife after she filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 27, after being separated for almost six months. The couple met while Taylor starred on Vanderpump Rules, with Cartwright soon becoming a cast member. Their relationship was front and centre on Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, before the couple later joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules spin-off The Valley.

Taylor and Cartwright married in 2015 and welcomed son Cruz Michael Cauchi on April 2021. However, Cartwight has now filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” and stated that the couple split in January.