Francisca Owumi, the first runner-up of the inaugural season of Big Brother Naija, has died.

Owumi was a 21-year-old student when she entered the Nigerian version of hit reality show Big Brother in 2006. She became one of the show’s most memorable contestants and was remembered for her energetic dance moves and charming personality.

After her reality TV stint, she pursued her passion for music and released two singles, under her record label, Cisca Entertainment, in 2012 - "Gbadun You", which means “Have Fun You” in English, and "Diva." She also worked as a writer for an international magazine called Revista, which is based in Ghana. According to local news reports, Owumi, who would have been aged 39, died after a brief illness. No further information has been provided. Many tributes have been left to the TV star on social media, with fans saying they are “so sad” to hear of her death. One also called her passing a “tragedy”.