John Schultz: Australian Football legend dies aged 85

John Schultz has died aged 85. | AFL Photos via Getty Images

An icon of Australian Football has died at the age of 85.

Australian Football legend John Schultz, more commonly known by his nickname of ‘Gentleman John’ has died at the age of 85 after fighting a brief illness.

A well known figure at Western Bulldogs, who were called Footscray Football Club during his playing years, Schultz made 188 appearances for the club over the course of ten years. In that time, he scored 37 goals and won no less than five Charles Sutton medals. In addition to this, Schultz also won the Brownlow Medal - awarded to the ‘best and fairest’ player in the league - and was named in the All-Australian team in 1961.

Known for his towering presence on the pitch, Schultz stood at 6ft 3 inches tall, giving him a distinct height advantage over most of his rival players at the time. Nevertheless, he was deemed a ‘gentle giant’ for his modest and kind personality.

In a statement following Schultz’s passing, AFL chief executive Andrew Dillon said: “John was a great, great player, but he was someone too - always with a smile and a good word for every occasion.

“He was a regular fixture at the Brownlow Medal, as one of our older greats, and took great pleasure each year at the Hall of Fame to welcome new inductees, and congratulate them on their careers and achievements, while always modestly turning the conversation away from his own great career.

“John was one of the few great links that our game still had to the 1950s and 1960s and he retained incredible enthusiasm for football, the players, the fans and the excitement of a match day.

“His smile on Grand Final Day in 2016, when he handed over the Cup, lit up the entire ground and we send our best wishes to his family, his many many friends and all at the Western Bulldogs.”