Former producer on Kate Lawler’s Virgin Radio show - Jamie Scott - has died, according to the Big Brother star.

DJ and television presenter Kate Lawlor has spoken of her heartbreak after the death of her former producer, Jamie Scott. Known to millions of listeners to her former Virgin Radio programme as ‘Producer Jamie’, the star revealed he had passed away to her 598,000 followers on Instagram in an emotional post this morning (September 1).

"Last night I learnt that (Jamie Scott), who so many of you will remember from my time at (Virgin Radio) has sadly passed away," she wrote. I’m heartbroken. I wish it wasn’t true. Jamie was a huge part of my life, I don’t really have it in me to write anymore right now but my thoughts are with his dear mum and family, along with all of his friends who I know will miss him terribly. Sleep tight Jamie. I wish I could have seen you one last time to say goodbye."

The pair formed a formidable on-air duo during Lawlor's time presenting shows on Virgin, before Jamie left the station in 2020. After he left Virgin Radio, she said: "I'm genuinely overwhelmed at how much you care about Producer Jamie, and keep getting messages asking about him. So I thought it would be best to let you know that he decided to leave Virgin Radio.

"I'm deeply saddened he's gone and heartbroken that we'll no longer get to hang out together, sing along to Starship's We Built This City, lark about on InstStories and laugh out loud for three hours a day like we used to, but it was his decision, and you've got to do what's right for you and your wellbeing. I wish him all the best and think about him all the time."

Lawlor shot to fame after appearing as a contestant in the third series of Big Brother in 2002 - which she won. She has since gone on to enjoy a successful career in radio and TV, hosting shows on Capital FM, Kerrang! Radio and Virgin, as well as appearing on TV in RI:SE, Love Island and others.

In Jamie's final Instagram post last week where he posted a picture of Tyne Bridge which links Newcastle upon Tyne and Gateshead, fans have flooded the comments with condolences. One post read: "This is so sad. Jamie was always so open about his struggles. I will miss his posts and 80s music overs. Rest easy up there Jamie, I hope they have a juke box."

Another said: "Saw Kate's post and can't believe it.. he's been through so much in recent years and shared it so honestly I felt like he was a friend. Thoughts with all who loved him today." A third commented: "RIP Jamie, loved your stories with Kate. You seemed like the kindest, caring and loveliest guy. Such sad news and love to your family."