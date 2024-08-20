Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two victims of the Southport stabbing attack, where three children lost their lives, have met their idol Taylor Swift during one her Eras tour gigs at Wembley Stadium.

Bebe King, six, Alice de Silva Aguiar, nine, and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe were killed in the horrific attack at a Taylor Swift Yoga and Dance Workshop in Hart Street, Southport, on July 29.Ten others were seriously injured in the incident, including yoga teacher Leanne Lucas, 35.

Axel Muganwa Rudakubana has been charged with three counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.

This week, the pop star is performing shows at Wembley Stadium as part of her mammoth Eras tour and it was at one of those concerts the Southport pair met their idol backstage.

Taylor Swift met two of the Southport stabbing victims, Hope and Autumn, during her Eras tour | TikTok / @SamiFoster

Named on social media as Hope and Autumn, the youngsters were pictured with the pop idol. "You drew stars around my scars," the post, by Sami Foster, read. "The biggest thankyou to Taylor Swift and her mum for making the most magical night possible for us all. Thank you for bringing Hope and Autumn pure happiness last night and always."

After details of the attack emerged, Swift said she was "completely in shock". "The loss of life and innocence, and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders," she added. "These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to even convey my sympathies to these families."