This Morning star "annihilated" on Instagram over controversial DIY art project for relative's birthday
TV presenter Kate Lawler responded strongly to accusations of 'abusing' and 'criticising' small businesses after facing unexpected backlash for her attempt at DIY balloon arch creation.
The 43-year-old This Morning star decided to fashion a balloon arch for her mother-in-law's 70th birthday, adding a personal touch instead of paying for someone to do the work for her. Sharing her DIY endeavor with her 517,000 Instagram followers, she found herself on the receiving end of unexpected mockery and criticism.
Motivated by a desire to make the occasion memorable without breaking the bank, Kate sought a cost-effective alternative after being quoted £250 for a professional balloon arch. Opting to showcase her own crafting skills, she created her version, acknowledging it might not match professional standards but was suitable for her intimate gathering of 20 guests.
However, her modest creation drew sharp criticism from professional balloon artists who contended that the quality and expertise of their work warranted the higher price tag. One commenter said: "As a balloon/prop/decor company that does exactly these sort of set ups - I think you just highlighted why it would be £200 from professionals. Yours does the job, but it doesn't compare."
Another said: "That's horrendous. You haven't even blown up the balloons well enough, and businesses generally charge three times the cost of sale, but you clearly don't understand that either. Jesus, my neck is glowing for you. Embarrassing."
In response to the barrage of negative comments, Kate took to Instagram to address the criticism, expressing her difficulty in dealing with the backlash.
Posting a video on her account, she said: "Guys, I'm getting absolutely torn apart on Instagram and I can't cope. I've got to have my say, I've got to stick up for myself.
"All I did was buy an easel off Amazon, a welcome board off Etsy and some balloons from Ginger Ray UK. I'm being annihilated.
"I'm 'abusing' and 'criticising' the balloon arch community. Oh, the Karens are out in force. 'You should be ashamed of yourself Kate for not supporting small business! You've just shown the internet what kind of person you really are, Kate!' I just made my own balloon arch.
"Honestly, I can't cope. There are also people out there right, who can't afford to pay £250 for a balloon arch if they are just having a small gathering at home for 20 people, like I was for Sue's birthday. The average age was 70. They don't give a s*** about big balloon arches."
