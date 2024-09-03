Danger Mouse writer and actor Brian Trueman dies aged 92 as family pay tribute to 'absolute gentleman'
Ben Trueman, the writer and actor’s son, confirmed the sad news on social media. In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), Ben said: “Some sad news. My father (and @skeevyd‘s), Brian Trueman, has died. 92 years of happy life. A career in television and radio that included Children's Hour, Clitheroe Kid, Scene at 6.30, Granada Reports, Brass Tacks, Screen Test…
“He may be best known as the writer of and actor in Danger Mouse, Duckula, Jamie and the Magic Torch, Cockleshell Bay, Chorlton and the Wheelies etc.”
Trueman made writing contributions to almost 80 episodes of Danger Mouse from 1981 to 1992. He provided voices to the original run of the popular animated, including for the character of Stiletto, starring alongside David Jason and Terry Scott.
Ben described his father as “clever, funny, resilient, an absolute gentleman, loving and loved”. He added: “We will all miss him so much.” Trueman’s other credits include writing 11 episodes for the animated series Count Duckula, as well as providing voices for this cartoon also. He also wrote for series such as Wallace & Gromit and the Thomas The Tank Engine series Thomas & Friends.
