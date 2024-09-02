Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sara Cox appeared to have black eyes in an online advertisement.

Fans of the Radio 2 presenter were left confused and worried after they had spotted images of Sara Cox, 49, with black eyes whilst scrolling online on Monday (September 2). The image appeared to show Sara’s face looking sad with what looked like two black eyes. The title of the image in a red box read: “now we know that the rumors are true.”

The Radio 2 host has been active on her social media and has shared images looking well. With no pictures or discussing being injured or hurt recently.

Many fans took to social media platform Mumsnet asking if anyone had seen the advert and if they should report it. One person who saw the advert on the Mumsnet website wrote: “Is anyone else getting an ad pop up featuring pictures of Sara Cox with a bruised face? I'm sure it's fake but it is distasteful at best. I'm not clicking on it.”

Another added: “I just blocked it on another website! It takes you to a site that’s trying to pass itself off as BBC News.” Whilst a third explained the photo was a fake after they had: “ reverse searched the image.”

More people commented and explained they had also seen similar images featuring Georgia Toffolo and Jeremy Clarkson. Scammers often use celebrities for their advertisements because people are more likely to click on the image of a familiar face.

NationalWorld contacted Sara Cox’s representative for comment.

