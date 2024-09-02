Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 00s British group Crazy P announced the news of Danielle Moore’s passing in a statement posted on their Instagram.

Crazy P took to their Instagram to reveal that their frontwoman Danielle Moore had passed away. Their post said: “We are devastated to announce the unbelievable and shocking news that our beautiful Danielle Moore has died in sudden and shocking circumstances. This happened on Friday Afternoon August 30th. We cannot believe the news ourselves and we know it will be the same for all of you. She gave us so much and we love her so much. Our hearts are broken. We need this time to process that this has happened. Danielle lived a life driven by love compassion community and music. She lived the biggest of lives. We all miss her with our all hearts x.”

Crazy P singer Danielle Moore dies in 'tragic' circumstances | Crazy P/Instagram

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following Crazy P’s announcement regarding Danielle Moore’s death, many fans have taken to sharing their own tributes on their Instagram page. DJ Bill Brewster said: “I loved that woman so much, she was such a special person, on and off the stage, but especially off it. Funny, kind, generous, even a little shy, but just an incredible human being. I’m so devastated by this. Much love to you all, this is just the worst news.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Musician Ralph Lawson also commented and said: “Absolutely devastated. Dani was simply the best of us- a truly wonderful human being. In a state of shock and finding it very hard to process or even write anything right now but sending you all my utmost love and support.”

Crazy P is an English electronic music group that was formed in 1995 by Chris Todd and Jim Baron, who were University of Nottingham friends. Vocalist Danielle Moore, bassist Tim Davies and percussionist Mav Kendricks joined the band in 2002.

Although it has been revealed that Danielle died in ‘sudden and shocking circustances,’ at the time of writing, no cause of death haa been revealed for the Crazy P singer.