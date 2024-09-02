Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Maren Morris called out singer Morgan Wallen back in February 2021 after he used a racial slur.

Grammy winner Maren Morris recently appeared on Sophia Bush’s podcast Work in Progress where she spoke out about the hatred she received following speaking out about singer Morgan Wallen in 2021. She also revealed that her son, Hayes Andrew, 4, received death threats.

During the podcast, Maren Morris, 34, said: "I mean, the death threat portion for me as a young mother was, yeah, obviously, like, scary," said Morris. "And it wasn't death threats against me. It was against my son, too. So it's like, 'Oh, wow. Now we're involving the kids, the ones that you cared so much about.'"

People magazine reported that “In February 2021, Wallen was captured using the N-word in a video, which prompted the country community — including Morris, Mickey Guyton and Kelsea Ballerini — to react to his use of the racial slur.

“Ballerini, 30, tweeted at the time that "the news out of Nashville tonight does not represent country music." Others, however, including Morris, disagreed.

"It actually IS representative of our town because this isn't his first 'scuffle' and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless," she tweeted. "We all know it wasn't his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse."

During the Sophia Bush podcast, Maren Morris also discussed why fans might have been angry about her criticism of Morgan Wallen and said: "I think it's because they're not only, like, defending the person that said this, but they are taking it personally as if I'm criticising them, which I think says, you know, a lot more about their interpretation of criticism and what that content was than me as a person calling out someone using the N-word. Or even transphobia that I've criticised in the past that sort of, like, exploded in another wave."