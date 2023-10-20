Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris: Everything you need to know about all the drama surrounding their new romance
Sophia Bush is reportedly dating retired American soccer star Ashlyn Harris after the couple went public with their new romance earlier this week. This comes just two months after the One Tree Hill actress, 41, filed for divorce from second husband Grant Hughes after 13 months of marriage.
Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris were seen flirting together on camera in June when they both attended a panel discussion on feminism at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. Sophia filed for divorce from her husband in August due to “irreconcilable differences” whilst Ashlyn reportedly went home and told wife Ali Krieger it was over just a few days after the Cannes talk. Krieger and Harris couple have two children - a daughter named Sloane and a son named Ocean.
According to Mail Online Ali Krieger has hinted that her wife of nearly four years had already cheated on her with new girlfriend Sophia Bush. In an Instagram post the soccer player shared images of her training with the caption: “Preparing for playoffs while in my Beyoncé lemonade era.” In Beyoncé's Lemonade album (2016) the singer referenced her husband Jay-Z’s infidelity throughout.
Sophia’s ex-husband has also spoken out about his ex's new romance. A representative for Grant Hughes told TMZ “Grant will always want the best for Sophia, and is supportive of all that makes her happy and fulfilled.”
Sophia Bush rose to fame when she starred as Brooke Davis in the 2003 TV series ‘One Tree Hill’. The actress married co-star Chad Michael Murray who played Lucas Scott in 2005 but the pair split just five months after he was linked to 'House of Wax' co-star Paris Hilton.
In the midst of Sophia’s new romance Chad Michael Murray’s ex-girlfriend Erin Foster (whom he dated from 2001-2002) has now accused him of cheating on her with Sophia Bush. Speaking on the podcast The World's First Podcast with her sister Sara, Erin addressed the rumours after a fan wrote in referring to a claim previously made by gossip site Deux Moi. Erin said: “I mean, yeah. He definitely did cheat on me with her, in like, a pretty egregious way,” she added “While we were living together. Pretty cool.”