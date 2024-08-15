Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

TOWIE star has had to go to the police after receiving over 100,000 messages and death threats towards his girlfriend Jessy Potts.

Joey Essex revealed he has been receiving messages online from a Baby Reindeer type stalker and has now gone to the police. The former TOWIE star, 34, went to the police after the stalker threatened to “shoot the s**t” out of Jessy [Potts]”.

The couple have been in a relationship after meeting on the recent series of Love Island. Speaking to The Sun Joey said: “We have had to take the decision to report the stalker to the police because the messages have started to become more threatening. I love my fans and want to be able to talk to them online but there has to be a line somewhere and sadly this is it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The stalker has reportedly sent Joey Essex private messages online as well as commenting on his social media platforms. The person has been likened to the stalker in Netflix series Baby Reindeer after the amount of messages being sent.

Comedian Richard Gadd wrote and starred in the Netflix series which was based on his own experience with a stalker. Richard’s character Donny describes how his stalker Martha (played by Jessica Gunning) sent him more than 41,000 emails, 744 tweets, 100 pages of letters and 350 hours of voicemails.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now