Trailblazing rock icon Judy Cannon dead at 84: She worked with the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Cliff Richard
Coral Drouyn paid tribute to her friend Judy Cannon and told the Herald Sun that “She broke down that glass ceiling and she was the first female rocker in Australia. She was special and she lived life to the fullest.
“All of the female singers who have done well over the past 50 years have to thank the woman who broke the ground for them more than 60 years ago.”
Musician Lonnie Lee also paid tribute to Judy Cannon on Facebook and said: “It is sad to hear that the first Aussie dynamite gal of Rock’ n Roll who graced the TV shows of that early time, has passed away. Judy Cannon was loved by her peers and the many fans she had and will be missed. RIP Judy, you were a ‘one-off’ and will go down in the memories of Aussie Rock as a star.’ Love to daughter Cassie and the family.””
Judy Cannon, who began her career in the early 1950s with performances at dances, was born in Melbourne, Australia in 1939. She was part of Melbourne band The Thunderbirds in the late 1950s and released the pop song The Very First Day I Met You.
Judy Cannon went on to support Cliff Richard and the Shadows on their Australian tour in 1961. Judy Cannon moved to the UK and had the opportunity to sing for royals, including Princess Margaret and Princess Anne. She also had a TV role on Terry O’Neill’s One O’Clock.
Whilst she was in the UK, Judy Cannon also featured as a backing vocalist on Jimi Hendrix’s Hey Joe and also worked as a session singer. She also appeared in West End productions such as Gypsy, Guys and Dolls and Bordello.
The Daily Mail reported that “After a brief return to Australia in the 1960s, Cannon eventually made the decision to permanently relocate Down Under in 1977.
“She briefly featured on popular long-running children's TV show Play School before becoming a successful real estate agent in the Gold Coast and Ballarat.”
