If you would like to own a piece of royal history, then you will want to register for the late Princess Margaret’s former daughter in law Serena Countess of Snowdon’s collection, which will be available at auction through Dreweatts in April. There are many historical Royal gifts on offer including a charcoal work by Belgian artist Rik Wouters that was given by the King and Queen of Belgium to Princess Margaret when they visited London in May 1963. The work, entitled Rue d’Amsterdam has an estimate of £4000-£6000.

Three bottles of dry Riesling (originated from the Rhine in Germany) are also available in the auction and have an estimate of £30-£60; they are believed to have been bottled by Princess Margaret for the Silver Jubilee in 1976. If you love horse riding, you might love the idea of owning brown leather riding boots that have passed from Princess Margaret’s collection at Kensington Palace. Both the late Queen Elizabeth 11 and her sister Princess Margaret were keen horse riders and the boots are stamped ‘H.R.H. Princess Margaret.’

The boots come with cases and boots, pulls and riding crops. The estimate for the group lot is £300-£500 (lot 4). Queen Elizabeth 11 and Princess Margaret learnt to ride with Horace and Sybil Smith at the Cadogan Riding School, situated in London’s Belgravia.

Joe Robinson, Dreweatts Head of House Sales & Collections, said: “Dreweatts are delighted to present the Collection of Serena, Countess of Snowdon. The collection includes pieces supplied by many of the UK’s renowned design figures and companies such as Hugh Henry, David Mlinaric, Robert Kime and Rita Konig which all point towards a vibrant mise en scene, designed for comfort and good living.”

For those of you who are fond of sculptures, there is a bronze work created by Annette ‘Nettie’ Lynton Mason, the actress and producer who is married to Nick Mason, the drummer and founding member of Pink Floyd. The work is titled Asian Rhino and is believed that she created the bronze to raise money for Rhino Rescue. Asian Rhino has an estimate of £8000-£1200 and is lot 37.

When it comes to fine art, is a preliminary sketch of Prince Augustus Frederick, the 8th Duke of Sussex, for an oil painting now in the Royal Collection. The painting, which was presented to Queen Victoria by the sitter, is currently hanging on the grand staircase at Buckingham Palace and has an estimate of £500-£800 (lot 34).

The auction is taking place on 9 April, 2024. You can see the full collection here and you need to register in order to bid at the Dreweatts auction.

