The character of Porchey who appeared in the first three series of The Crown is back again for Season 6

Porchey was the late Queen Elizabeth 11's racing manager. Here is British peer Henry Herbert, Earl of Carnarvon (Lord Porchester), the Queen's racing manager, British peer Henry Somerset, Duke of Beaufort, the Queen's Master of the Horse, riding alongside British Royal Queen Elizabeth II horseriding in Ascot, Berkshire, England, 16th June 1960. The group were riding during the week of the Royal Ascot race meeting. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In part two of The Crown Season 6, which came out on Netflix on December 14, 2023, it is the turn of Prince William and Kate Middleton to take centre stage as we see their romance take shape against the backdrop of St Andrews University. We also see the return of the character of Porchey in The Crown Season 6, but this time we see a young Porchey, played by the actor Joe Edgar.

In Season 1 and 2 of The Crown, ‘Porchey,’ was played by Joseph Kloska and by John Hollingworth in Season 3. So, who is Porchey, and is he based on a real character? Porchey is based on a real character, Lord Porchester, who was born Henry George Reginald Molyneux Herbert in 1924.

Lord Porchester’s parents divorced when he was 13 and he lived with his mother in London before attending Eton College. Elizabeth 11 and Lord Porchester were childhood friends and shared a mutual love of horses and horse racing. In 1969, he was appointed her racing manager and he reportedly was one of the select few who was allowed to contact her directly to speak to her about her horses.

Tatler reported that “In the third series-tension surrounding their relationship has hit fever pitch. The Crown has been lambasted about the portrayal of an alleged affair in the fifth episode. Dickie Arbiter, the Queen’s former press secretary, has called it ‘very distasteful and totally unfounded.’

Was Lord Porchester married, did he have children?