Frankie Bridge had to be helped by co-star on the mid-week episode of Loose Women.

Charlene White was forced to step in and help her co-star Frankie Bridge with her outfit just moments before the Loose Women stars stepped out on set.

On Wednesday’s episode of the ITV daytime show just as the episode went live, TV presenter Charlene explained: “Sorry I just had to help Frank there, a bit of a wardrobe malfunction ” Adjusting her outfit as she walked out Frankie Bridge admitted: “Had a wardrobe malfunction," Charlene then added “But you're all ok now.”

Despite the mishap the Saturday’s singer, 35, looked sensational in a figure hugging chocolate brown dress. The long-sleeved dress draped off her shoulders as she discussed the topics of the day. The dress appears to be from luxury brand Reiss and the Fleur off-shoulder ruched jersey midi dress is now on sale and is now just £58 (rrp £148).

Frankie Bridge - who has been married to former footballer Wayne Bridge since 2014 - has been showcasing some stunning looks on her social media platform. The mother of two shares her latest looks and more in her weekly newsletter ‘Faves.’

In the past few years Frankie Bridge has become one to watch in the fashion industry. With over 100,000 followers on the Faves Instagram and several fashion event invites, including The British Fashion Awards, the Loose Women star is set for another stylish year.

