Comedian and actress Evelyn Bontogon-Guerrero, known as Matutina, has died at 78

Comedian Matutina passed away from acute respiratory failure.

Evelyn Bontogon-Guerrero, known as Matutina, was best known for her role in the 1970s sitcom John and Marsha. Her daughter Shiela Guerrero revealed about her mother’s passing to GMA News and said: “My mom passed away this morning.”

GMA News also reported that “Guerrero supplied Matutina's medical certificate, which identified Acute Respiratory Failure due to Volume Fluid Overload as the comedian's immediate cause of death, with an antecedent cause of Stage 5 Chronic Kidney Disease due to Hypertensive Nephrosclerosis.

“Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease was written as the underlying cause of death.”

According to the NHS’s Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospitals, “The acute respiratory failure (ARF) consortium includes pulmonary hypertension, transplantation, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and ex-vivo lung perfusion.

ARF has an incidence of approximately 80 in every 100,000 people, with around 4,000 patients per year in the intensive care unit.”

Matutina started her career in radio and went on to become a household name in the Philippines thanks to her role on the sitcom John and Marsha. Tributes have been paid to her on Facebook and one fan wrote: “Rest in peace,” whilst another wrote: “The voice of Matutina is one of a kind.. RIP”

Matutina had previously discussed her health challenges with Julius Babao and revealed that as well as having to deal with osteoporosis, she had been undergoing dialysis for almost 10 years

The NHS describes Osteoporosis as “a health condition that weakens bones, making them fragile and more likely to break. It develops slowly over several years and is often only diagnosed when a fall or sudden impact causes a bone to break (fracture).”