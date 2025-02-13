'A massive shock': Comedian and Peter Kay tribute act dies unexpectedly in his sleep

Peter Kay tribute act Simon Mark has died unexpectedly in his sleep, leaving his loved ones in ‘massive shock’.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comedian Simon Mark, real name Simon Owens, had been delighting fans across the country as a Peter Kay impersonator for years. His cause of death is unknown.

A message on his Facebook page confirmed the news of his death. It read: "Is it with [a] heavy heart that last night Simon fell asleep and didn’t wake up!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We all know how loved he was by all, and the fantastic memories we all had with him. I know this is a massive shock to everyone and he will be deeply missed. At this moment in time we don’t know how, what happened or why. Fly high Si. We love you!"

Mark, who married his wife Stacey Owens in 2019, had posted on Sunday (February 9) to provide fans with a list of his tour dates for this year. He had numerous gigs planned across the country up until December. He also had some international tour dates.

Fans and other comedy tribute acts who had starred alongside Mark took to the comments section to leave their tributes. Comedian Marc Bolton wrote: "I feel sick reading this. We only spoke the other day. sending sincere heartfelt condolences to Stacey and all Simon’s family and here’s the the wonderful memories we made last year on tour, god bless my brother."

Comedian and Peter Kay tribute act Simon Mark has died unexpectedly in his sleep. Photo by Facebook/@simonmarkpeterkaytribute. | Facebook/@simonmarkpeterkaytribute

A fan who saw Mark is one of his most recent gigs wrote: “Oh my gosh! He performed in Old Trafford this Saturday and was as always absolutely brilliant! Simon and his wife were lovely and so nice to everyone! RIP Simon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another fan wrote: “So very shocked and saddened to have heard this awful news. Such a lovely man, true genius at this craft and just brilliantly, effortlessly funny. Thinking of Stacey Leigh Owens, his family and all his friends and extended family, you must be devastated. Sending heartfelt condolences.”

His management, Devil Management, issued a statement which read: “ As one of my best friends & His Management - I can’t even put into words how devastated I am - Love you loads my friend - RIP SiMy heart goes out to Stacey & Simon’s family, just hard to accept & deal with, I will miss you pal!

“We had some amazing times & memories, even a holiday in January - I’m honoured to have had you as a friend & I will miss our long chats & laughs.”

Mark, who described himself as the UK's most authentic tribute act to the comedy legend Peter Kay, had recently returned to work after going on holiday at the beginning of January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post to his Facebook page on New Year’s Eve 2024, Mark appeared to be full of optimism about the year ahead. He wrote: “2024 has nearly come to an end and what a year it has been. From theatres on land to theatres at sea, pubs, clubs, holiday parks and hotels, to name a few, this year has been a mix which has been so good.

“Let’s see what 2025 has to offer starting tomorrow… Then a bit of a break in January to relax and reset before it starts again! Thank you so much for coming along on this journey with us and we have so much more planned for 2025. All the best for 2025!”