Tributes have been pouring in for the singer and influencer Feli Fanai who has died.

Shyamkanu Mahanta paid tribute to Feli Fanai on Facebook and wrote: “Extremely sad to know about the demise of extremely popular and brilliant Mizo singer and influencer Feli Fanai. Dead at the age of 33 due to multiple organ failure, Feli was with us in North East Festival twice, where she regaled the audience with her music and grace. Lost a friend, really sad. Rest in peace.”

Feli Fanai was known as a ‘Mizo’ or ‘Mizoram singer.’ Mizoram is located in northeastern India, with Aizawl as its capital and largest city. Mizoram singing includes folk songs, hymns and choral songs.

According to reports, singer Feli Fanai had been admitted to hospital in December of last year, and was then said to have moved to another hospital at the beginning of January for more treatment. However, her health worsened and she passed away.

Singer Feli Fanai has died at 33 after battling a prologned illness. Photo: feli_fanaii/Instagram | feli_fanaii/Instagram

Feli Fanai was consiered one of the most celebrated voices in the Mizo pop movement and her news has come as a great shock. Feli Fanai had 103K subscribers on her YouTube channel and and 287K followers on Instagram.

Another singer who recently passed away in his thirities was French Reggae singer Naâman who has passed away folloing a brain tumour at the age of 34. He had been living with it since 2019.

A post on the singer Martin Mussard-Naâman’s Instagram page read: “Naaman breath his last at 10:10 am this morning. He deeply believed that we are all souls, a loving consciousness that is eternal. That life never dies.

“When he died, he wanted to people to know that their love was his strength. That while contemplating his life, he was fascinated by so much beauty and wealth. Until the end he wanted to write songs. Music was in every breath of him.

“His courage in the face of illness, his patience and kindness, despite pain, are an inspiration to those who had the privilege of caring for him in his final days. He embraced death with absolute confidence. He is love. His joy is never ending. His songs endure forever. Let’s all celebrate it together.”