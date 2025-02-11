Singer Angie Lau, the younger sister of entertainer Liu Ling Ling, was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer and lymphoma in 2014.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes have been paid to Angie Lau on social media following her death at the age of 58. James Quan wrote: “You fought a brave fight Angie Lau. Heaven is now filled with even more beautiful music. You will be forever cherished and remembered in our hearts.”

In September 2024, Angie Lau shared a photograph of bouquets and flowers and wrote: “Safe and healthy is most important. Today is mom’s day of suffering. It’s also my birthday. Although I am still struggling with the disease, I still insist on facing it, and must beat it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the website Asia One, “Angie, who expanded her music abroad to Taiwan in the 80s, was also recognisable under the name of Jiang Yinjie. In 2014, she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer and lymphoma but had made a recovery following treatment.

Singer Angie Lau dies at 58 following battle with cancer. Photo: Angie Lau/Facebook | Photo: Angie Lau/Facebook

“In 2018, she emerged the winner of Mediacorp's GeTai Challenge and was a mentor in the variety show Golden Age Talent time."

In May 2023, it was reported that her cancer had advanced to stage four. CNA Lifestyle reported that “In a statement on her Facebook page on Sunday night, Liu Ling Ling said that she was "grateful for everyone’s deep love and kindness toward [her] sister".

The memorial service for Angie Lau is taking place on Thursday February 13 in Singapore, whilst a wake is currently being held for her from February 9 to February 13. Angie Lau’s sister Liu Ling Ling is known as a Singaporean singer and actress.

Angie and her sister Liu Ling Ling spent their childhood in Malaysia but returned to Singapore when they were children.