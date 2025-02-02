Allyce Ozarski dead at 41: Emmy-nominated TV producer has passed away

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

TV producer Allyce Ozarski has died in Los Angeles from triple negative metastatic breast cancer.

Allyce Ozarski was an Emmy-nominated TV producer who worked on Baskets, SMILF and The L Word: Generation Q. Allyce Ozarski most recently worked on Netflix’s GOLF, and was the executive producer on the series, as well as the Vince Gilligan show starring Rhea Seehorn.

It was thanks to her work on Hulu’s I Love You, America, starring Sarah Silverman that Allyce Ozarski won an Emmy nomination in 2018. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Ozarski had a long partnership with Showtime, where she produced Frankie Shaw’s SMILF in 2019 and was an exec producer on the 2019-23 sequel The L Word: Generation Q; on Super Pumped, the 2022 limited series that starred Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick; and on the Vanessa Bayer 2022 comedy I Love That for You.”

Allyce Ozarski grew up near San Diego and studied international studies and Italian from the University of Washington. Gavin Purcelle, Executive producer at I Love You America, paid tribute to Allyce on Facebook and wrote: “Incredibly sad to learn of the passing of Allyce Ozarski whom I worked with on Season One of I Love You America.

“She was an awesome human being,a great soul and good lord f*** cancer.”

Allyce Ozarski is survived by her parents Robert and Idelma Ozarsk and brothers Adam Ozarski and Marc Ozarski. She is also survived by her 4-year old daughter Harley Haug and husband Jonathan Haug, who paid tribute to his wife on Instagram.

Jonathan Haug wrote: “Allyce will be with us everywhere we go and in everything we do for the rest of our lives, Harley and I love you and miss you.”