Actor Jack De Mave, who has passed away, had suffered a heart attack on Thanksgiving Day.

Jack De Mave was born John Francois De Mave on December 8, 1933 in New Jersey. His mother Helen was a casting director on Broadway and his father, also Jack De Mave, had been a heavyweight boxing contender in the late 1920s. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jack De Mave’s father was “said to be Clifford Odets’ inspiration for the play Golden Boy. (His godfather was boxer Primo Carnera.)”

When it came to his first TV role, Jack De Mave appeared in an episode of Surfside 6, an action drama in 1962. He went on to appear in the likes of Wagon Train and The Fugitive, and was cast as Forest Ranger Bob Erickson in Lassie in 1968.

Actor Jack De Mave also appeared in the epsiode‘Today I Am a Ma’am’ on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which premiered in September 1970. He played the part of Armond Lynton who was accidently run over by the car of the character Rhoda a few days before he was invited for a get-together in the evening.

Jack De Mave had been married to Camille De Mave, who passed away in 2013. Camilla had been an assistant to both Paul Newman and George Roy Hill. Jack De Mave’s sister Jachelene DeMave, who predeceased him, was a onetime ABC publicist.

Jack De Mave also appeared in soaps Days of Our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful and Loving and played the part of the newscaster son of movie legend Bette Davis’ character in Hello Mother, Goodbye!

Tributes have been paid to Jack De Mave on X and one user wrote: “I was sad to learn my friend Jack de Mave passed away. He wasn’t like the rest of Hollywood. He was kind, generous and a joy to be around. I’ll miss you Jack.”