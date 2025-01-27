Calvin Jones dead at 54: Former Super Bowl champion dies from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning
According to the Associated Press, Calvin Jones, who won the Super Bowl after the 1996 season with the Green Bay Packers, was found dead by the police in the basement of a house in North Omaha, a neighbourhood in Nebraska, in the United States. The Omaha World-Herald reported that “The cause of death was likely carbon monoxide poisoning, according to retired Central coach Jo Dusatko. The furnace in the home went out and Jones was using a generator in the basement.”
Firefighters were called to the house which is believed to have belonged to Calvin Jones after a neighbour called firefighters after smelling gas. Police discovered Calvin Jones’s body in the basement of the house when they arrived to investigate.
According to People magazine, “Police reportedly confirmed to the outlet that a generator was found at the home and there were “signs of carbon monoxide poisoning” at the scene.
“Authorities have not officially confirmed the cause of death at this time.”
Calvin Jones went to Omaha Central High School where he was a state champion sprinter for the track and field team. Whilst he was there, he reportedly received the Gatorade Circle of Champions state running back of the year.
Nebraska Football paid tribute to Calvin Jones on X and wrote: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Husker legend and Super Bowl Champion, Calvin Jones.”
“Our hearts go out to the Jones family and he will be greatly missed.”
Calvin Jones played three seasons with Nebraska from 1991 and 1993 and joined the Green Bay Packers ahead of the 1996 season after playing two seasons with the Raiders.
In 2004, Calvin Jones was inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame and the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame back in 2019.
