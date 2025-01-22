Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Actor Nicholas Eadie appeared in Cop Shop and Underbelly, his death was announced by fellow actor Will Conyers on social media.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Conyers said: “Vale, Nicholas Eadie, 1958 - 2025. I send my deepest sympathy to all those that were touched by this very special artist and human being.” Australian actor Nicholas Eadie who was born in Sydney, was reportedly found dead at his home there, but at the time of writing, no cause of death has been given.

In 2016, the actor Nicholas Eadie was robbed at knifepoint whilst he was holidaying in Barcelona. After being admitted to hospital for three days, he told doctors he thought he was close to dying.

Nicholas Eadie said at the time that “Barcelona has been very traumatic. I was robbed at knifepoint. Passport, money, credit cards all gone. Three days of absolute hell.”

Australian actor starred Nicholas Eadie found dead at home. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Nicholas Eadie appeared in The Henderson Kids and began his career in acting when he appeared as Constable Sam Phillips on Channel Seven's Cop Shop series in 1981. His last role was in the 2011 TV movie Underbelly Files: The Man Who Got Away.

Nicholas Eadie also appeared in Shakespeare productions of A Midsummer Night’s Dream and The Taming of the Shrew and starred in a Country Practice, Return to Snowy River and Halifax FP. Nicholas Eadie also appeared in The Henderson Kids, a TV series about a brother and sister moving to a Melbourne suburb where they have an old block of land belonging to their ancestors.

Fans have been paying tribute to actor Nicholas Eadie on X after his shock passing. One wrote: “Excellent actor Nicholas Eadie. Sad news. A shock. Same age as me born in 1958. Condolences,” whilst Rhys Muldoon said: “Vale Nicholas Eadie. A great actor, who I got to work with a number of times. One of life’s best scallywags. Bit shocked.”