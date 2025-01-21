Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doctor Who star Christopher Benjamin - who also appeared in the BBC's original adaptation of Poldark - has passed away.

Actor Christopher Benjamin has passed away just days after his 90th birthday, it's been announced. Christopher had a decades-long career in acting, which included starring in shows like Doctor Who and the original Poldark.

The news of his death, which came two weeks on from his birthday on December 27, was shared by former colleague Lisa Bowerman, who posted a statement from his family. Lisa - who worked with him on audio drama Jago and Litefoot - wrote in a post on X: "On behalf of the family I've been asked to officially share the announcement of the death of the wonderful Christopher Benjamin. Actor, father, husband and friend."

The subsequent statement from his family reads: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our father, Christopher Benjamin, at the age of 90, on the 10th January. One of the few remaining 'old school' actors he had a huge and extensive career spanning seventy years, encompassing theatre, radio, TV and film.

(Photo: David Guest/@RevWhoGuest on X)

"Beloved by all who knew him, one of his final stage appearances was Falstaff in the Globe production of the Merry Wives of Windsor 2010, where he led the company and created such a happy sense of Bonhomie for all, that many who were there cite it as the highlight of their career."

The statement added that Christopher's "love of acting" began at school when he performed in productions and "excelled" at acting. He went on to study at RADA, it states, where he met his wife of 65 years, Anna Fox. Alongside his TV career, he's also remembered for his work with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Christopher is known for having played Henry Gordon Jago in the Doctor Who serial the Talons of Weng-Chiang, which was broadcast in six parts by the BBC in 1977. He starred alongside the likes of Tom Baker in the episodes.

More than three decades later, Christopher reprised the role alongside co-star Trevor Baxter - who played Professor George Litefoot - for the audio drama Jago & Litefoot. The project ran for fourteen series from 2010 until 2021. He's also credited with roles in shows like the Prisoner, Doctors and Midsomer Murders. Christopher played Sir Hugh Boldrugan in the BBC's original adaptation of Poldark, which ran from 1975 and 1977, which starred Robin Ellis in the title role.