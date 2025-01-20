EastEnders actor Jonny Freeman leaves BBC soap after two years as fans workout exit twist
EastEnders actor Jonny Freeman is reportedly set to leave the soap this year. The actor has played killer Reiss Colwell since 2022 and fans think they've worked out what will happen to the character.
According to the Mail Online cast members, including Natalie Cassidy, Aaliyah James, and Charlie Suff, attended his farewell party at The Wellington Pub in Borehamwood over the weekend.
Since pictures of a car crashing into the Queen Vic surfaced online, soap fans think they've worked out what will happen to Reiss. His wife Sonia is currently on trial for the murder of his ex-wife Debbie who Reiss actually killed.
Taking to social media one fan wrote: “Reiss Colwell takes his own life in shock suicide plot during 40th Anniversary week has his lies about Debbie's death and holding Bianca captive in his lock up storage warehouse FINALLY get exposed.”
Another added: “Bianca is in the back seat and she tries to stop Reiss by distracting him, and as the Café explodes at the same time Reiss crashes his car into the Vic at the same time.”
A third commented: “Guessing he's one of the victims of the Queen Vic fire next month.. as his car was crashed into the debris of the vic.. so I assume he gets trapped and dies..”
EastEnders is set to air a live special episode to celebrate the soap's 40th anniversary in February. TV bosses have confirmed huge comebacks from iconic characters and teased big explosive storylines for the anniversary.
