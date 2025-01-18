Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The national's favourite guessing game is back - and fans have their theories about who could be behind the mask.

But mysteries remain about the character still in the competition, with judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Maya Jama and Jonathan Ross making their guesses.

Viewers have made guesses including Sheridan Smith, Shaznay Lewis and Sophie Ellis-Bextor as to who is behind the Tattoo Heart mask on The Masked Singer. | ITV

What have been the clues to Tattoo so far on The Masked Singer?

So far, there have been lots of clues that point towards Tattoo’s identity. Although, remember there may be red herrings in the mix!

The clues so far are:

A Robin Hood hat was seen on one VT

A four-leaf clover

A reference to the “ultimate screen test”

A framed photo of All Saints singer Natalie Appleton

Tattoo mentioned that they have “always followed my heart when it comes to my career”

A stuffed rabbit

Tattoo has also offered up a riddle for the audience to help them guess along at home. The riddle was: "If you want a tattoo, then you surely have heard, you can't beat a loved one with one special word".

Who do the judges think Tattoo is on The Masked Singer?

Tattoo has the judges stumped, with none of the panel agreeing on who they think could be behind the mask. Some names were offered up though, including Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Paloma Faith.

Other guesses have included Cheryl, ex-Spice Girl Emma Bunton and Eastenders actress Jessie Wallace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fan theories for Tattoo in The Masked Singer

Fans are equally as split on who could be the celebrity hiding behind the Tattoo Heart costume. Some have made guesses that actress Sheridan Smith could be behind the mask or singer Lisa Stansfield, while others thanks that Line of Duty star Vicky McClure may have been deceiving viewers with her stint as a guest judge for the other batch of contestants.

ONe fan has guessed that Tattoo, who performed Murder On The Dancefloor in week one, is in fact Sophie Ellis-Bextor. They said: “Tattoo is Sophie Ellis Bextor!! She has a tattoo just like that, sounds like her too.”

Another fan has said that the clue towards Natalie Appleton could mean that her All Saints bandmate Shaznay Lewis is underneath the mask. They said: “I think Tattoo @MaskedSingerUK Shaznay Lewis from All Saints! Never ever was number 1 for 5 weeks and there was an acting clue and she was in Bend it like Beckham.”