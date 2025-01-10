Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Masked Singer is set to be thrown into chaos after a hidden celebrity allegedly refused to reveal their identify after being voted off the show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The unidentified star was left fuming after being eliminated in the early stages of the show, leaving the stage while still undercover without the usual friendly chat with the judges and exit performance. The scenes are expected to be shown on this Saturday’s episode (January 11).

The Sun reports that an audience member revealed the surprising incident. They said: “It was absolutely bonkers. Usually the celeb with the lowest votes takes off their mask and then chats to the panel and sings again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Masked Singer s6 - Bear, Bush, Toad In a Hole, Pegasus, Pufferfish, Wolf | ITV

“But instead this character turned around and shuffled off stage, which was hilarious in their costume obviously — but we were all stunned. We knew something was going on because we saw lots of to-ing and fro-ing with crew before the person eventually came back on stage.

“We were even more intrigued to find out who was behind the mask.”

The identity of the alleged diva has been kept hidden to keep the secret for viewers on Saturday night. A source close to the show said that crew were working frantically behind-the-scenes to get the celebrity back on stage to be unmasked, adding: “The celebrity was basically gutted and upset to be leaving the competition so soon.”

Pufferfish, Bear, Bush, Wolf and Toad In The Hole are all set to take to the stage in the upcoming episode. Several names have been rumoured to be behind the masks including Perrie Edwards, Macy Gray and Marti Pellow.

The Masked Singer continues at 7pm on ITV1, STV and ITX on Saturday, January 11.