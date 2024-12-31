Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One of the most bonkers-yet-enjoyable TV shows is back to start the new year off with a bang...

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Masked Singer returns to screen this January, with a whole new cast of carefully-concealed celebrities vying to wow the panel and audiences and be crowned the series champion. The show, which first launched in 2020, has become a huge hit in the UK, with starts such as McFly member Danny Jones, Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts and Busted member Charlie Simpson all among the stars to win.

But there’s some change this series - here’s everything you need to know as The Masked Singer returns to ITV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who are the judges on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer returns this January. | ITV

There is some change this series, with Rita Ora departing the detective panel. Joel Dommett returns as host, while comedian Mo Gilligan, broadcaster Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall return to guess who is behind the mask.

Replacing Ora will be Love Island host Maya Jama. She said of joining the show: “I'm such a Masked Singer fan, so joining the panel alongside Davina, Jonathan, and Mo—and of course working with Joel—is going to be so much fun! I can't wait to figure out who's underneath all those incredible costumes, vibe to their performances, and get front-row seats to the unmaskings.”

Davina makes a return to TV screens after the star had brain surgery to remove a rare but benign tumour from her head. The 57-year-old underwent surgery in November and has updated fans on her progress on social media ever since.

She even made a surprise return to television during The Masked Singer Christmas special, in which she performed as ‘Star’, shocking both Joel and the panel. After performing on the show, Davina said: “It was just the maddest ruse I have ever done. I didn’t expect to enjoy the whole process of singing as much as I did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve booked a singing lesson for after the recording of the show and I’m going to carry on singing. Just for myself, not to sing anywhere or do anything but just because I loved it.”

Why did Rita Ora leave The Masked Singer?

Rita Ora previously appeared on the show. | ITV

Rita has dropped hints that she left The Masked Singer to focus on making new music and other career opportunities. The ‘Anywhere’ singer is reportedly set to release new music in 2025, as well as head out on tour.

Elsewhere, the 34-year-old has been busy running businesses such as her haircare brand Typebae, which she co-founded with Anna Lahey in 2023. She has also picked up film roles, and is set to star in Disney’s Descendants 5 and He Bled Neon among other projects.

In a post looking towards the New Year, she said: “What’s your 2025 plan? Mines @typebea and music and being apart of the coolest films and spending time with family and friends and making the most of every moment. You?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who taking part in The Masked Singer?

As with every series, we have no clue as to who is performing underneath the mask until the moment their identity is revealed. Even Joel and the panel have no idea, with the guessing game and collecting clues from VTs all part of the fun in guessing the stars on screen.

The Masked Singer s6 - Spaghetti Bolognese, Crab, Tattoo Heart, Snail, Kingfisher, Teeth | ITV

The Masked Singer s6 - Bear, Bush, Toad In a Hole, Pegasus, Pufferfish, Wolf | ITV

What would the Masked Singer be without some outlandish characters and costumes for our hidden celebrities to conceal their identity in? This year is no different.

This year will see these character take to the stage:

Spaghetti Bolognese

Crab

Tattoo Heart

Snail

Kingfisher

Teeth

Bear

Bush

Toad In A Hole

Pegasus

Pufferfish

Wolf

Who is Giant Joel?

During the Christmas special, audience saw as a ‘Giant Joel’ costumed character walked out onto the stage, confusing even the host about who could be under the doppelganger mask. Viewers were promised that all would be revealed in the first episode of the new series - so just who could it be?

Fans online have theorised that Sir Mo Farah could be under the Joel mask, while other claim that a clue about a podcast points to ward ex-footballer Peter Crouch. Another theory has said that Maya Jama is actually underneath the mask, with her unveiling acting as her introduction to the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other names theorised by fans include Richie Anderson, Ant and/or Dec, Rylan Clark and Sam Thompson. To find out, you’ll have to tune into the show’s premiere.

When is The Masked Singer on TV?

Series six of The Masked Singer begins at 7pm on Saturday, January 4 on ITV1 and STV. The show will also be available to watch live on ITVX and the STV Player, and will be available to watch on catch up shortly after it airs on TV.

Episode two will air on Sunday, January 5 at 6.30pm.