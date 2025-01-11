Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Masked Singer has got viewers guessing who’s that behind the mask?

The popular ITV show is back on our screens, and while celebrities such as Prue Leith and Kate Garraway have already been unmasked there is still plenty of speculation around the identity of the remaining contestants.

Host Joel Dommett is back, with judges MO Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross all returning to make their best guesses. Maya Jama has replaced singer Rita Ora.

One of the costumed celebrities that is still to be unmasked is Bush. Davina said of the masked singer: ''The fact that we’ve called somebody Bush this year is too funny. Being called Bush every five minutes by Joel makes me laugh so much."

Bush performs on episode three of The Masked Singer. | ITV

But who is behind the Bush mask? Here’s everything we know so far about Bush.

What have been the clues to Bush so far on The Masked Singer?

So far, there have been lots of clues that point towards Bush’s identity. Although, remember there may be red herrings in the mix!

The clues so far are:

Bush is not a “coward”

They like to “stage manage” where their plants go in the garden

They are a green-fingered gardener and outdoor lover

A ‘Best Bush in Show’ trophy

A judge’s gavel and wig was seen on one VT

There was also a riddle shared by Bush, which said: “I’ve been training for years, and there’s no turning back. Have you peeped through my leaves? Are you on the right track?”

Who do the judges think Bush is on The Masked Singer?

Mo, Davina, Maya and Jonathan have already begun banding about names they think could be behind the bush. Maya thought that the celebrity could have been actor Idris Elba but admitted that the feminine voice didn’t match the A-listers.

Davina guessed Schitt’s Creek and Home Alone actress Catherine O’Hara, with the ‘Best Bush In Show’ trophy possibly pointing towards her role in the 2000 comedy film ‘Best In Show’. Last week’s guest judge Vicky McClure took a guess at Charlie Dimmock, linking the gardening theme to the Ground Force star.

Fan theories for Bush in The Masked Singer

A popular theory with fans is that Eastenders actress Natalie Cassidy is behind the mask. One fan said on X (formerly Twitter): “This is why Sonia had a break from #eastenders.. Hello Natalie Cassidy!”

Another name rumoured by fans is former X Factor contestant and TV host Stacey Solomon. One eagle-eyed viewer said: “I’m hearing Stacey Solomon in Bush... “Stage managing” - Sort Your Life Out. “Pottering” - she has a range of pottery. “Meadows” - she has Morning Meadow Airwick. She’s been judged on #XFactor.”

The Masked Singer continues at 7pm on Saturday, January 11 on ITV1, STV and ITVX