The Masked singer is back with a whole new cast of hidden celebrities.

Millions of viewers have tuned in to the popular ITV show to take a guess at who is behind the mask. Host Joel Dommett has returned to take the reins of the show.

Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Jonathan Ross all returned the show’s sixth series, while Love Island host Maya Jama replaces singer Rita Ora on the panel.

A total of 12 celebrities have joined the cast and will remain under wraps until they are eliminated. Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway and Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith have already been unmasked as Spag Bol and Pegasus.

Fans have been throwing up theories for who they think could be behind Bear - here’s everything you need to know.

Fans are making guesses as to which star could be hidden as Bear on The Masked Singer. | ITV

What have been the clues to Bear so far on The Masked Singer?

So far, there have been lots of clues that point towards Bear’s identity. Although, remember there may be red herrings in the mix!

The clues so far are:

Performing in the West End as a “cub”

A “break a leg” sign

A horseshow was seen in one VT

A coffee cup may also be clue

References to the “stage” and being “hungry for the competition”

Bear also offered up a riddle to help those guessing at their identity. It said: ''I’m walking the stage and displaying my toil, but I’m also at home amongst flowers and soil.''

Who do the judges think Bear is on The Masked Singer?

Mo, Davina, Maya and Jonathan have all offered up a range of name they think could be behind the mask. The panel appears to all agree that the celebrity is male, with Mo guessing that comedian Tom Davis could be the hidden celebrity, while Davina made a guess at veteran actor Patrick Stewart. Jonathan has guessed Christopher Biggins, while Maya took a guess at Gordon Ramsey.

Fan theories for Bear in The Masked Singer

Fans seem to agree that Bear is a male celebrities with viewers taking to social media to guess names such as Death In Paradise actor Don Warrington and Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Ted Lasso star Anthony Head. Other guesses include Matt Lucas, Idris Elba and David Harwood.

Viewers seem split on who the celebrity is, with one saying: “Bear has to be Anthony Stewart Head. He has been in musical theatre. Did the coffee adverts for Gold Blend.” Another said: “I'm almost certain Bear is Michael Sheen.”

The Masked Singer continues at 7pm on Saturday, January 11 on ITV1, STV and ITVX.