EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa ‘upset’ following rumours she and husband Dan Osborne have split
Jacqueline Jossa and Dan Osborne have spoken out following allegations they have split. The couple who have been married for eight years are reportedly “shocked” and “upset” over rumours they have ended their relationship.
The EastEnders actress who is best known for playing Lauren Branning is the BBC One soap recently sold their six-bedroom forever home in Essex. Jacqueline and Dan bought the mansion in March 2021 and decided to put it on the market earlier this year.
Speaking to The Sun a source said: “Jacqueline and Dan are both shocked, hurt and upset about the rumours of a split. Yes, it’s true they are selling their house, but that doesn’t mean they’re not together.”
They added: They’re busy juggling day-to-day family and work life like most parents across the country. This week alone they’ve been inundated with questions about the state of their marriage. People are obviously talking about the property changes going on in their lives, but they’re still very much together.”
This comes after Jacqueline and Dan - who share two children together Dan also has a son from a previous relationship - had a terrible kidnap scare in August 2024. The family were staying at their holiday home in Marbella when burglars stole over £20,000 worth of jewellery.
Jacqueline Jossa spoke about the horrifying ordeal and said: “She said at the time: “I was the most scared I’ve ever been . . . and I instantly thought, ‘Oh my God! The kids! Did he have a child in his hands? Did I see a little girl’s leg? I couldn’t think straight and was panicking. I was trembling and I couldn’t really speak.”
