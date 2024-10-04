Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Autumn is the perfect time for a wardrobe update and Jacqueline Jossa has launched a stunning new collection.

EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has done it again as she launches a new collection with online retailer In The Style. The actress best known as Lauren Branning in the BBC One soap has been working with In The Style since 2020 releasing gorgeous outfits for every season.

Taking to Instagram Jacqueline wrote: “Ahhh guys - I honestly couldn’t wait to show you this collection! It’s my first PARTY-ESQUE drop of the season and it has so many pieces to get you girls night ready!

“We’ve really stepped up with this one! A range filled with so many styles for your evening occasions and more that are not only going to make you feel amazing but look it too!!!! We’ve also made sure there is something for everyone including dresses, tops and co-ords in new prints & colours!”

This season Jacqueline has launched a new ‘Drinks with the Girls’ collection. If you have ever struggled with ideas on what to wear for drinks with the girls then this range is made for you.

The collection includes beautiful top and skirt sets, and dresses and waistcoats that can be mixed and matched together. All items are available in sizes 6 to 28. There is so much to choose from so get on the group chat and get your drinks with the girls night out booked.

My Top Picks from the collection:

The Polka Dot V Neck Puff Sleeve Midaxi Dress £38.00- This polka dot dress is the easiest way to feel glam in an instant. It’s the perfect comfy throw-on dress and can be paired with black heels and clutch bag, ready to dance the night away.

Crew Neck Waistcoat £32.00andSatin Tie Waist Slip Skirt £30.00- The must have wardrobe staple this season is the waistcoat. The crew-neck design is giving quiet luxury vibes and can be worn with a satin skirt or a pair of jeans. The tailored style is on trend this season and can be dressed up with heels or sneakers for a laid back look.

Wrap Blouse £28.00- Drinks with the girls doesn't have to mean a whole new outfit. If you are a ‘jeans and a nice top’ kinda girl and want a wardrobe update without spending a fortune then the wrap blouse is the perfect item. Wear with black jeans and black heels for chic night out look and add a red lip and nails for that pop of colour.

