Inside Soap Awards 2024 winners list including Coronation Street, Taylor-Draper and the dog Minnie Piper
Coronation Street were the biggest winners of the night taking home six awards including Best Soap. All the stars arrived looking all glammed up at the Salsa Temple in London on Monday September 30.
The red carpet was filled with stars but it seemed due to the rainy weather, most of them decided to stick with the fail- safe little black dress (LBD). However, Jennifer Metcalfe, wore a barely there lace bralette and maxi skirt that left little to the imagination.
Celebrating a year of incredible storylines, the Best Actor award went to Peter Ash for his portrayal of Paul Foreman in Coronation Street. The actor took on the devastating storyline of life with motor neurone disease (MND).
The Best Actress award was given to Eden Taylor-Draper for her role as Belle King (Dingle) in Emmerdale. For the past year Belle has been the centre of an abusive marriage at the hands of her husband Tom King.
Other notable winners of the night include Navin Chowdhry who won Best Villain as Nish Panesar in EastEnders, Neighbours legend Ryan Moloney won the Best Daytime Star as Toadie Rebecchi and a first for the Inside Soap Awards was the Best Pet Award which was given to Minnie Piper who plays Belle Kings, dog in Emmerdale.
Inside Soap Awards 2024 Winners List
- Best Soap: Coronation Street
- Best Actress: Eden Taylor-Draper - Belle King, Emmerdale
- Best Actor: Peter Ash - Paul Foreman, Coronation Street
- Best Storyline: Paul's MND, Coronation Street
- Best Showstopper: The Six - Linda kills Keanu, EastEnders
- Best Newcomer: Isabelle Smith - Frankie Osborne, Hollyoaks
- Best Villain: Navin Chowdhry - Nish Panesar, EastEnders
- Best Comic Performance: Maureen Lipman - Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street
- Best Partnership: Daniel Brocklebank & Peter Ash - Billy Mayhew & Paul Foreman, Coronation Street
- Best Young Performer: Charlie Wrenshall - Liam Connor, Coronation Street
- Best Family: The Dingles, Emmerdale
- Best Pet: Minnie Piper, Emmerdale
- Best Daytime Star: Ryan Moloney - Toadie Rebecchi, Neighbours
- Best Drama Star: Adam Thomas - Donte Charles, Waterloo Road
- Best Daytime Soap: Neighbours
- Soap Superstar: Balvinder Sopal - Suki Panesar, EastEnders
- Outstanding Achievement: The cast and crew of Doctors
