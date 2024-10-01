Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The stars of Soap land headed to London on Monday evening for the Inside Soap Awards 2024.

Coronation Street were the biggest winners of the night taking home six awards including Best Soap. All the stars arrived looking all glammed up at the Salsa Temple in London on Monday September 30.

The red carpet was filled with stars but it seemed due to the rainy weather, most of them decided to stick with the fail- safe little black dress (LBD). However, Jennifer Metcalfe, wore a barely there lace bralette and maxi skirt that left little to the imagination.

Inside Soap Awards 2024 London, Eden Taylor-Draper, Jennifer Metcalfe and Navin Chowdhry | Getty

Celebrating a year of incredible storylines, the Best Actor award went to Peter Ash for his portrayal of Paul Foreman in Coronation Street. The actor took on the devastating storyline of life with motor neurone disease (MND).

The Best Actress award was given to Eden Taylor-Draper for her role as Belle King (Dingle) in Emmerdale. For the past year Belle has been the centre of an abusive marriage at the hands of her husband Tom King.

Other notable winners of the night include Navin Chowdhry who won Best Villain as Nish Panesar in EastEnders, Neighbours legend Ryan Moloney won the Best Daytime Star as Toadie Rebecchi and a first for the Inside Soap Awards was the Best Pet Award which was given to Minnie Piper who plays Belle Kings, dog in Emmerdale.

Inside Soap Awards 2024 Winners List

Best Soap: Coronation Street

Best Actress: Eden Taylor-Draper - Belle King, Emmerdale

Best Actor: Peter Ash - Paul Foreman, Coronation Street

Best Storyline: Paul's MND, Coronation Street

Best Showstopper: The Six - Linda kills Keanu, EastEnders

Best Newcomer: Isabelle Smith - Frankie Osborne, Hollyoaks

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Maureen Lipman, Daniel Brocklebank, Peter Ash and Harriet Bibby attend the Inside Soap Awards 2024 at Salsa Temple on September 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Best Villain: Navin Chowdhry - Nish Panesar, EastEnders

Best Comic Performance: Maureen Lipman - Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street

Best Partnership: Daniel Brocklebank & Peter Ash - Billy Mayhew & Paul Foreman, Coronation Street

Best Young Performer: Charlie Wrenshall - Liam Connor, Coronation Street

Best Family: The Dingles, Emmerdale

Best Pet: Minnie Piper, Emmerdale

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 30: Minnie the dogwith the Best Pet Award attends the Inside Soap Awards 2024 at Salsa Temple on September 30, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Best Daytime Star: Ryan Moloney - Toadie Rebecchi, Neighbours

Best Drama Star: Adam Thomas - Donte Charles, Waterloo Road

Best Daytime Soap: Neighbours

Soap Superstar: Balvinder Sopal - Suki Panesar, EastEnders

Outstanding Achievement: The cast and crew of Doctors

