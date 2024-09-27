Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp reveals harrowing two year stalking ordeal

Actress Nicola Thorp opened up on GMB about her two year ordeal with stalker.

Coronation Street actress, 35, appeared on Friday’s (September 27) Good Morning Britain episode with Kate Garraway and Adil Ray. The actress previously played Nicola Rubinstein in the ITV soap from 2017 to 2019.

Speaking on GMB Nicola said: “You'd think it would be a happy day when the police called me and said: 'We've arrested him, we've found him.' I was, I was elated, I said: 'Who is it? Who is this man?' and they said: 'We can't tell you!” A stunned Kate interjected: “That is terrifying”

Coronation Street actress Nicola Thorp reveals harrowing two year stalking ordeal | Getty Images

The actress explained that “90% of victims suffer psychological issues” She added: “"It was very disturbing to me that I didn't know what this man looked like, I didn't know his name, I didn't know where he lived. I begged the police for months and months to just tell me, give me some information.”

Adil Ray then pointed out that the first time Nicola saw her stalker was in court, when she was behind him in the queue. The former Corrie star said: “ I was quite nervous and I just heard this man in front of me say the name and I froze, it was him, I was 30 cm away from him.”

It was reported that Nicola’s stalker used over 25 different identities and was given 30 months in prison last year.

