Aman Jaiswal was reportedly travelling to the audition by bike when he was hit by a truck.

Actor Aman Jaiswal has tragically passed away at the age of 23 after being involved in a fatal road accident. According to The Times of India, Dhiraj Mishra told India Today Digital that “Aman was on his way to an audition. On Joegeshwari highway, his bike was hit by a truck.”

According to reports, Aman Jaiswal, who was best known for his role in the TV show Dhartiputra Nandini, was rushed to hospital, but tragically is believed to have succumbed to his injuries only half an hour after the accident.

IB Times paid tribute to the actor on Instagram and wrote: “Indian television actor Aman Jaiswal tragically died at the age of 23 in a road accident. The actor was hit by a truck on Jogeshwari Highway. He was on a bike during the time of the accident. According to Aman’s friend Abhinesh Mishra, the actor was taken to Cama Hospital, where he died half an hour after the accident. Aman Jaiswal was known for his work in the TV show Dhartiputra Nandini.”

Aman Jaiswal had previously spoken about his love for the festival Diwali and said: "Diwali is the festival of light, celebrating the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance. I come from Ballia near Varanasi, a city close to Ayodhya so for us Diwali is a very sacred day.”

Fans have been paying tribute to the actor on X and one said: “Gone too soon, may his soul rest in peace.” Aman Jaiswal appeared in the TV series Dhartiputra Nandini, which is a Hindi-language television drama series from India that first aired on 21 August 2023 to 18 October 2024 on Nazara TV. It was produced by Dipika Chikhlia under DCT Movies and features Shagun Singh and Aman Jaiswal in the lead roles.