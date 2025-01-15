Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

According to reports, Mario Allard’s fatal accident might have happened as the musician threw his Christmas tree over the balcony.

Mario Allard, who is a Montreal based musician in Canada, was rushed to hospital but he tragically died of his injuries. CTV News reported that “A spokesperson for Urgences-santé said that Allard fell onto a metal fence. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died of his injuries.”

Musician Russ Macklem paid tribute to Mario Allard on Facebook and wrote: “REST IN POWER Mario Allard!! I didn’t know Mario well but he was such a positive force when I attended McGill with him years ago.. He made everyone laugh with his jubilant sense of humor, and made everyone smile with the beautiful sounds that emanated from his horn. Sending love to his family , and to all my former McGill colleagues and friends.. For many it’s been way too long.. Hope to see you all soon. Hug your loved ones. Peace and love.”

Musician Mario Allard dies after tragic fall from balcony. Photo: Mario Allard/Facebook | Photo: Mario Allard/Facebook

Silvio Furiino wrote on Facebook that “It is with great sadness to have to say goodbye to an amazing musician and friend. Mario Allard performed with the SophistOccasion Showband for well over 20 years. He was a primary saxophonist of the band. His life came to a sudden end on Sunday morning due to a terrible accident. We will miss him tremendously.

“Mario, the show must go on but we can assure you that we will always hear the sweet sounds of your saxophone and your wonderful laugh in every song we perform. Rest in peace our dear friend.”

CTV also reported that “Allard was a successful saxophonist who collaborated with several major artists in Quebec such as Robert Charlebois.” Mario Allard was married and reportedly had a six year old son.