Massachusetts-based rock musician Owen Leahy was a member of the band The Pointless.

The GoFundMe page for Owen Leahy was created by Juliet Cruze. She wrote: “I’m absolutely heartbroken to have learned about the passing of my best friend Owen Leahy today. Many of you know me as Juliet, I’m very close with Owen’s family and in this time I would like to alleviate them from having to worry about funding their son’s funeral and other related expenses to his passing. All proceeds will be sent along to Brendan Leahy, Owen’s father, in order to help with any funeral and other related services. Please share this if you can and know that any contribution helps.”

Rock musician Owen Leahy has passed away suddenly at 28. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

On the Facebook page for The Pointless, a tribute has been paid to Owen Leahy by Rob who wrote: “Owen and I met when we were 16 at an alternative high school for kids who struggle with substance abuse issues. We immediately became close solely based on our music taste and the fact that neither of us were looking to actually stop getting high at that time. It is hard to think about now (having been so long ago) but I remember feeling incredibly relieved to have found a friend at a time in my life where I was so lost.”

Rob also wrote: “He loved being in a band, he loved going to basement shows, he loved playing shows, and he loved the community. It is impossible for me to express how special and out-going he was. He has been a part of every good thing in my life that has given me purpose.”

Heather Kelley paid tribute to Owen Leahy on Facebook and wrote: “My heart is so heavy.. We were supposed to grab coffee just a few weeks ago and had to reschedule. I’m at a loss for words because there are too many to say. Life gets so busy sometimes that it’s easy to assume “there’s always next time.” Owen Leahy you were such a big and impactful person in my life, a long term friend, I’m going to miss you.”