The body of Chandramouli Biswas was found by his friend and police are reportedly investigating possibly suicide.

Chandramouli Biswas was a former bassist of the band Fossils and his death has come as a great shock to fans and former colleagues. Rupam Islam, lead vocalist of the group paid tribute to Chandramouli Biswas on stage and said: "We have performed on this stage 21 times. Out of these, the picture of the person who was with us 16 times is on the screen behind us. When we came here, we received a piece of news in the car and that news hit us like a thunderbolt. In such a situation, no one can sing. No one can play an instrument. But the Bengali rock crowd is in front of us. Chandra was our companion for a long time. I have no hesitation in saying today that he was my best friend. We were in touch until last year."