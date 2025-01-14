Former Fossils bassist Chandramouli Biswas has been found dead at home
Chandramouli Biswas was a former bassist of the band Fossils and his death has come as a great shock to fans and former colleagues. Rupam Islam, lead vocalist of the group paid tribute to Chandramouli Biswas on stage and said: "We have performed on this stage 21 times. Out of these, the picture of the person who was with us 16 times is on the screen behind us. When we came here, we received a piece of news in the car and that news hit us like a thunderbolt. In such a situation, no one can sing. No one can play an instrument. But the Bengali rock crowd is in front of us. Chandra was our companion for a long time. I have no hesitation in saying today that he was my best friend. We were in touch until last year."
Amit Ray paid tribute to Chandramouli Biswas on Facebook and wrote: “First time I had seen Chandramouli Biswas was away back in 2001 at JU. I was a first year student and there was a 12 hour long concert organised in the memory of Gautam Chattopadhay (of famed Mohiner Ghoraguli) by some student groups. Almost every band who were going to rock our generation later were present on that day. Back then Chandrabinduy and Cactus were bigger than ‘Fossils.”
Ushinor Majumda wrote: “I first met Chandramouli Biswas, Saptarshi Routh and a small group of equally sweet and amazing people back in 1997. It was the Calcutta equivalent of a garage band. Chaandu played blues guitar and patiently coached me on how and what to play On-the-job training.”
