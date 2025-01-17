Bob Uecker dead at 90: Legendary broadcaster was known as ‘Mr Baseball’

Bob Uecker was a baseball broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers and appeared in the 1989 movie Major League and their sequels.

A statement released on behalf of the Milwaukee Brewers read: "Ueck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, the laughter in our hearts, and his passing is a profound loss. He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend. Bob loved people; his presence warmed every room and he had a way of welcoming all of us into his world as if we were lifelong friends.”

"Saying goodbye to Bob shakes us all. He was so much more than a Milwaukee Brewers icon. He was a national treasure. Bob entertained us with his words and storytelling, so it is no surprise that his passing now leaves us at a loss for our own words.

Bob Uecker dead at 90: Legendary broadcaster was known as ‘Mr Baseball.' Photo: Getty ImagesBob Uecker dead at 90: Legendary broadcaster was known as ‘Mr Baseball.' Photo: Getty Images
"There is no describing the impact Ueck had on so many, and no words for how much he was loved. We are left with a giant void in our hearts, but also remember the laughter and joy he brought to our lives throughout the years."

Bob Uecker had been a broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers since 1971, his family also released a statement which read: "He brought joy to countless listeners through his wit, charisma, and love for baseball, Milwaukee, and all of Wisconsin, creating a legacy that will forever be cherished.”

The statement went on to say that "While his contributions to the game are noteworthy, it is his kindness, humility, and love for family and friends that we will hold closest to our hearts.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time as we grieve and celebrate the man we were so lucky to call ours."

Bob Uecker was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011 and won the Wisconsin Sportscaster of the Year five times, he was also known as ‘Mr Baseball.’

Bob Uecker’s family revealed that he had been battling cancer since 2023.

