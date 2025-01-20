Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Concerns were raised after actor Yogesh Mahajan failed to turn up to work on his show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crew members of the TV show Yogesh Mahajan were concerned after he didn’t turn up to work on set so they broke into his flat where they found the actor unconscious. He was rushed to hospital, but tragically died.

Yogesh Mahajan’s family released a statement which read: “It is with profound grief that we would like to inform you of the sudden and untimely demise of our beloved Yogesh Mahajan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He left for his heavenly abode due to cardiac arrest on 19th January 2025.

“This unexpected loss has come as a devastating shock to the entire family, friends, and well-wishes.

TV actor Yogesh Mahajan has been found dead at his home. Photo: Instagram/yogeshmahajan3 | Instagram/yogeshmahajan3

“The last rites will be performed as below:

“Date: Monday 20th January 2025.

“Time: 11am.

“Address: 2 Shamshan bhoomi

“Near Pragati High School.

“Borivali (W).

“Mumbai.

“The Mahajan Family.

“Friends and well wishes.”

Fans have been paying tribute to Yogesh Mahajan on social media and one said: “I miss you Yogesh Mahajan,” whilst another said: “Sad news. Actor Mr. Yogesh Mahajan, who has been a friend of mine since 2015, is no longer with us. This is a great loss to both us and the TV industry.”

Yogesh Mahajan’s co-star Akangsha Rawat told India Today that “He was such a lively person with a great sense of humour. We have been shooting together for more than a year. At the moment, we are all shocked.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The actor is survived by his wife and seven-year old son. He was currently filming for his show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav. The funeral of the actor is set to take place on January 20, 2025, at Gorari-2 crematorium, near Pragati High School, Borivali, West Mumbai, India.