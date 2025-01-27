Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Actress Manaka Ranaka shared the news of her daughter Katlego’s passing on her Instagram stories.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manaka Ranka wrote on her Instagram stories: “Oh my beautiful angel, #RIPKatlegoRanaka.” The family of Katlego Ranaka also shared a statement which read: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the sorrowful news of the passing of our cherished Katlego ‘KG’ Ranaka on January 23.

“The Ranaka family humbly requests your prayers and respect for their privacy during this profoundly challenging time. Further details regarding her farewell will be communicated in due course.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to The South African, “Katlego was carving out a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

Actress Manaka Ranaka shared the news of her daughter Katlego’s passing on her Instagram stories. Katlego is pictured here. Photo: katlego_ranaka/Instagram | katlego_ranaka/Instagram

“She had recently graduated from university and was pursuing a career as a singer and actress.

“The mother of one made several appearances on The Ranakas reality show, winning the hearts of many viewers.”

According to Katlego Ranaka’s Instagram page, she was a graduate of the National School of the Arts and called herself a ‘musician,’ ‘radio DJ, ‘mother,’ and ‘future farmer.’ She had 38.9K followers on her Instagram.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katlego Ranaka shared a post in November 2023 with the caption: “The most wholesome and peaceful birthday. Thanks for all the love everyone.” In the photographs, Katlego is seen holding a bouquet of flowers and balloons. Fans have posted their tributes to Katlego on this photograph and one wrote:”Rest in Peace sister 😭,” whilst another wrote:” 💔 life ain’t fair.”

Katlego Ranaka’s mother Manaka Ranaka, has 1.1 million followers on Her Instagram, and is best known as a South African actress who has a long standing in the soap opera Generations: The Legacy.

Manaka Ranaka posted a photograph of a candle with the caption: “🕊😭”. She then shared a black square and three crying emojis in the caption. At the time of writing, it is not yet know what caused Katlego Ranaka’s death.