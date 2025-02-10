Musician Melody Mason was reportedly riding an electric bike when she was hit and killed.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends and family are mourning the death of musician Melody Mason, 35, who has been killed after being hit by a car. The tragedy took place in the city of Tempe, a city in Arizona in the US.

According to the website Arizona’s Family, “Neighbors who live in the Maple-Ash neighborhood of Tempe, where this intersection is located, say it’s been a dangerous spot for drivers, cyclists, and people walking for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The website also reported that “The city of Tempe is currently studying the intersection, looking at data in real-time as well as historical, to try and determine traffic calming measures that would be able to make this area safer for everyone.”

Music star Melody Mason hit and killed by a car while riding her bike. Photo: GoFundMe | GoFundMe

Mariana Riley took to Instagram to post a tribute to Melody Mason and wrote: “To our Tempe music scene family- we are devastated by the news of Melody’s Mason’s crossing. She was one of the people we looked forward to seeing whenever we could show up.

“She always said wonderful things about our band and our family circus, she always hug us deep and always wanted to collaborate on the rig with Mia. I’m so sad to say that collab never happened.

“Prayers up for her family and for all of us who felt her vibrant wild passion and beauty.

“I’m so sad for us all.

“Rest in peace beauty because you are the power.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Paxton took to Facebook and wrote: “My last memory with Melody Mason was just the other night at Dark Side. After Japhys played, her and Travis hung out and we sang karaoke for hours until I literally had to push them out cuz it was well after close. I forgot how good she could sing. We had so much fun. Miss you.”

A GoFundMe has been started for Melody’s family. The GoFundMe’s goal is to raise $35K and they have so far raised over $8K.