Family and NHL fans have gathered for the funeral of sports star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother who were tragically killed by an alleged drunk driver while riding their bikes in New Jersey.

Johnny Gaudreau was an NHL veteran who had played for top teams for several years, including the Columbus Blue Jackets for the last two. The 31-year-old was out cycling with his brother Matthew, 29, in New Jersey on 29 August when he was killed in an accident. The brothers were hit by a Jeep.

Mourners packed into St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media, Pennsylvania for the service, which took place less than two weeks after the fatal accident. A private viewing was held on Sunday (8 September).

The brothers' widows gave tearful tributes to their husbands on Monday (9 September), recalling the close bond they shared as siblings and their dedication to family. Johnny Gaudreau was known as Johnny Hockey due to his skill.

Johnny was married to Meredith, whom he married in September 2021 and had two children with - one-year-old daughter Noa and six-month-old Johnny. Meredith Gaudreau revealed during the funeral that she is pregnant with their third child.

Matthew was married to Madeline. Their sister Katie was due to marry on 30 August, the day after the tragic incident, but the wedding was cancelled. Matthew's wife, Madeline Gaudreau, recalled how the brothers “were attached at the hip.” She said: “John would take care of Matty, and Matty would take care of John... You did not hear one name without the other”.

Members of the Columbus Blue Jackets, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, former Boston College coach Jerry York, and countless members of the hockey community were among those in attendance. Sean Higgins, 43, an alleged drunk driver accused of killing the siblings, was charged with two counts of death by auto after careening into them as they cycled along a highway in Salem County, New Jersey.

Higgins appeared virtually at his first pretrial hearing on Thursday (5 September).The judge in this case postponed the hearing to September 13 to allow attorneys more time to prepare themselves. The fatal crash happened less than three miles from the Gaudreau family home, the night before Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were to serve as groomsmen in their sister Katie's wedding, which has since been postponed.